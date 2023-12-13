The Oklahoma City Zoo’s Asian elephants and spider monkeys got in the festive spirit with themed enrichment provided by keepers.

Footage released by the zoo shows the Asian elephants enacting the journey of Buddy from the Christmas movie Elf, complete with a cardboard model of the Lincoln Tunnel.

“The zoo’s caretakers have been busy creating a variety of special enrichment items for the animals in their care that we are excited to share with you,” the zoo wrote on Facebook. “Our elephants would agree that there’s room on the nice list for everyone!”

A few days later, the zoo’s spider monkeys joined in the festive fun, with Mercury and Emma let loose on a cardboard “gingerbread house” village.

Credit: Oklahoma City Zoo via Storyful