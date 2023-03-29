NEW MEXICO (WNCT) — A group of elk briefly halted traffic on a highway in northern New Mexico on Sunday, March 26, as they crossed the road.

This footage was captured by Sarah Valerio, who said she filmed it in Taos County on Sunday afternoon.

“For the most part [elk] are common here, I just personally have never seen them cross in this area before at that particular time of day,” Valerio told Storyful.

In late 2022, the New Mexico Department of Transportation, in collaboration with the Department of Game and Fish, released the final Wildlife Corridors Action Plan, aimed at minimizing wildlife-vehicle collisions in the state.

Credit: Sarah Valerio via Storyful