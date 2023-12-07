A US Army soldier surprised her eight-year-old daughter with an emotional reunion upon her return home after nine months deployed in the Middle East, NOLA reported.

Louisiana second-grader Harlem Scott could be heard on video saying “Mommy” as she ran toward Army Specialist Ralea Scott, who was introduced to her unsuspecting daughter as a “special guest” on stage during a school event on December 1.

Harlem’s school principal Lisa Perrin told NOLA, “I couldn’t stop crying.”

“It was so rewarding to know that she probably got the one thing in the world that she was praying for for the holidays,” she said.

Credit: St Charles Parish Public Schools via Storyful