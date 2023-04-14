Wildlife officials released a group of endangered baby loggerhead turtles into the wild in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday (4/10). The officials said they underwent an “epic egg rescue” after excavating 130 eggs from a beach on March 29 after temperatures plunged. They were incubated at the Taronga Zoo’s Wildlife hospital.
Endangered baby loggerhead turtles released back into wild in Australia
by: CBS News, Mekaela Muck
