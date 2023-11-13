Florida’s Jacksonville Zoo announced three critically endangered Malayan tiger cubs were born on Sunday, November 5, releasing footage of the mother and new cubs on social media.

This footage shows Cinta and her newborn cubs.

“The few days after birth are critical as the little family adjusts,” the zoo wrote on Facebook.

“Cinta has been very attentive to her babies, grooming and allowing the cubs to nurse, so we are giving them space while they get settled in and bond privately behind the scenes. Our Animal Care staff continue to monitor them to ensure they are eating, sleeping, and cuddling as they should.”

Malayan tigers are critically endangered, according to the zoo, who said an estimated 150 Malayan tigers remain in the wild.

