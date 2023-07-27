LONDON — Critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs named Zac and Crispin were recorded playing at the London Zoo earlier this week, footage released on July 27 shows.

In this footage by the zoo, the tiger cubs were seen testing out a new swing set up by zookeepers for the siblings to practice their balancing and jumping skills.

“Zac and Crispin both have really playful personalities, so they pounced at the opportunity to play on the swing,” said tiger keeper Tara Humphrey. “Tigers can leap forward an impressive 10 meters from a sitting position, so the added challenge of a moving target in the form of the swing tested that spatial awareness cats are so well known for,” she continued.

The Sumatran tigers at the London Zoo are part of an important global breeding program that is designed to protect the species and boost their numbers, according to the zoo.

Credit: ZSL London Zoo via Storyful