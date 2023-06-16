Just days before Father’s Day, the Houston Zoo announced the birth of a rare wattled curassow chick, sharing footage on June 15 of the new baby and its parents.

According to the Houston Zoo, wattled curassows are “very rare” and can be found in Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. They are “distinct vocally and produce a whistling that can be easily identified,” the zoo shared in a blog post. Males have white feathers, wattles, and knobs, while females have a red/brown coloration, they said.

The zoo said that each wattled curassow hatch is “significant,” since the species is

endangered and its population rapidly declining due to habitat loss, hunting, and predation.

Footage shows the curassow family at the Houston Zoo.

Credit: Kevin Kendrick/Houston Zoo via Storyful