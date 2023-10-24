Enzi the chimpanzee celebrated his eighth birthday at Monarto Safari Park in Monarto, South Australia, on October 19, and received a special gift from staff.

Footage from Zoos South Australia (Zoos SA) shows Enzi ripping open his present and munching on some seeds, nuts and dried fruit.

Zoos SA also released footage of primate keeper Laura Hanley reading Enzi a story on October 17 about his sister Zuri, the first chimp born at Monarto Safari Park.

“You can see how engaged Enzi is in the Zuri book and his subtle reactions as he recognizes photos of his family,” Hanley said.

Enzi was born to mum Zombi and dad Sandali at Monarto Safari Park in 2015, according to its website.

Credit: Zoos SA via Storyful