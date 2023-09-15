An escaped pet lemur led police in Springfield, Missouri, on a chase on Tuesday (9/12). The Springfield Police Department said it got a call that the primate was spotted in a park and officers were seen trying to throw a towel on it. The lemur was captured with the help of some residents, and eventually reunited with its owner, police said.
Escaped pet lemur leads police on chase in Missouri
by: CBS News, Mekaela Muck
