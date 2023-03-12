LEEDS, U.K. (WNCT) — Meena the maltese dog bounced around excitedly at her first sight of snow in Leeds, UK, on Friday, March 10.

Footage recorded by Aaron Broadwell shows Meena enjoying a sudden bout of snow in the English city.

Broadwell said this was Meena’s first experience of snow.

Heavy snow shut schools in Leeds on Friday, with local media reporting that 117 schools in the area had closed for the day by Friday morning.

Adverse weather also caused power cuts for thousands of customers across the north, according to Northern Powergrid.

Credit: Aaron Broadwell via Storyful