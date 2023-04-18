Footage showing an explosion and smoke rising from a building in Khartoum, Sudan, was shared online on April 17.

The footage was described as showing the bombing of a Rapid Support Forces (RSF) unit in Gabra. Google Maps lists the Police Supply Authority in the area of the explosion. Storyful could not confirm if a Rapid Support Forces unit was present in the area at the time of the explosion.

This footage was published as fighting continued between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Sudan’s armed forces. The violence was the result of a power struggle between Sudan’s de facto ruler and army chief, Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly known as Hemedti and who supported al-Burhan’s rise to power in a 2021 coup.

The civilian death toll from the conflict rose to at least 144 by Tuesday, April 18, a Sudanese medical group said. According to the Preliminary Committee of Sudan Doctors’ Trade Union, a further 796 were injured.

Credit: @Cj_ANAS via Storyful