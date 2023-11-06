Israeli forces carried out hundreds of strikes amid a third communications blackout in Gaza on November 5-6, WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Red Crescent (PRCS) reported the blackout on Sunday evening. “Unfortunately, we’ve lost contact with our #Gaza teams during the third telecom blackout since the escalation began. We hope they are safe and well,” it said.

Following the restoration of communications, the PRCS said, “This repeated interruption further adds to the suffering of disaster response teams, especially medical teams.”

The Israel Defense Forces said “over 450 Hamas targets were struck” overnight, including, it said, “military compounds, observation posts, [and] anti-tank missile launch posts”. Ground troops “took control of a Hamas military compound”, the IDF said.

The death toll since Israel began its campaign against Hamas reached 9,770 by Monday, November 6, Gaza officials said.

