Residents reported hearing explosions after a fire broke out near a factory in Aspropyrgos, Greece, on July 27.

The fire began near a factory in an industrial area of Aspropyrgos, then spread to the yard of a nearby vehicle recycling plant, according to local reports.

54 firefighters and 13 vehicles were dispatched to mitigate the fire, the Greek fire department said.

Emergency services instructed residents to stay indoors and keep all windows shut due to the thick smoke in the area.

The fire department told local media that the fire did not spread to the inside of the factory, and it was brought under control shortly before 6pm on Thursday.

Credit: @Michail38206353 via Storyful