LONDON, ENGLAND (WNCT) — Protesters staged a “die-in” in London, England, on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22.

The “die-in” was part of a 4-day campaign, organized b Extinction Rebellion,dubbed the “Big One,” according to event information.

According to Extinction Rebellion the event was supported by more than 200 other organizations and companies, including Greenpeace, Patagonia, NHS Staff Voices, Mothers Rise Up, Welsh Rivers Union, and more.

Video filmed by Twitter user @FreeWomanLeahy shows protesters lying on the ground near Parliament Square.

Credit: @FreeWomanLeahy via Storyful