MAINE (WNCT) — Vivid autumn colors dotted the mountains of northern Maine on Tuesday, October 3, as parts of the state neared peak foliage colors for the season.

Drone footage from meteorologist James Sinko shows fall hues in Castle Hill, located in Aroostook County.

According to foliage trackers, northern Maine was nearing peak color as of October 2.

Credit: Meteorologist James Sinko via Storyful