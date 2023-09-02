TEMPE, A.Z. (WNCT) — An Arizona State University football game was delayed and fans were asked to seek shelter due to a dust storm in Tempe on Thursday, August 31.

Fans were asked to leave the stadium during the delay, according to the Arizona State University Police Department.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a dust storm warning for the area, and warned of “near zero visibility” in the blowing dust. The dust storm was followed by a stormy deluge.

Footage by Jon Saguaro shows fans exiting the Mountain America Stadium.

The stadium remained empty as the game eventually resumed, ending past midnight in a 24-21 ASU win.