MATTHEW PERRY TRIBUTE: Fans of Matthew Perry paid tribute to the late actor by placing flowers in front of his Los Angeles home and in front of the “Friends” apartment building in New York City on Sunday (10/29). The building was used as the exterior of the iconic apartment building throughout the hit sitcom. Perry , who was best known for his role as Chandler Bing, died at age 54 on Saturday (10/28).
Fans pay tribute to actor Matthew Perry
by: CBS News, Mekaela Muck
Posted:
Updated:
