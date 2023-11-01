A spooky fight broke out at Boise Zoo this Halloween, ending with snow leopard Kabita’s victory.

In video shared by Boise Zoo, the snow leopard can be seen walking around a container dressed up as a ghost before launching toward it and running off. The animal comes back shortly after and can be seen licking its lips while standing by the spooky figure.

Boise Zoo confirmed in the tweet containing the video that Kabita eventually uncovered the meal hidden within the ghostly container.

Credit: Zoo Boise via Storyful