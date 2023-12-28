TENBY, United Kingdom (Storyful) — Hundreds of swimmers in fancy dress sprinted towards the cold waters of North Beach in Tenby, UK, for the annual Boxing Day swim.

Footage shows swimmers, some dressed up as Disney characters, barreling down the beach.

Local media reported that hundreds took part in this year’s rendition of the annual swim.

Swimmers had been encouraged to dress up as Disney characters in honour of the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, the report said.

The event was also attended by St John Ambulance, one of the charities benefitting from the event.