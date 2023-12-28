SAN FRANCISCO (Storyful) — The festive spirit has been alive at San Francisco International Airport throughout December, with therapy animals greeting passengers traveling for the holidays.

According to the airport’s website, the “Wag Brigade” program was launched in December 2013 and designed to “bring trained dogs to the terminals to make passenger travel more enjoyable.” Since then, more animals have been added, with a rabbit, a cat, and a pig among this year’s furry friends.

The animals were trained as therapy animals by the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, which certifies participating animals through their Animal Assisted Therapy Program.

“Our animal ambassadors ease the stress of air travel at San Francisco International Airport. One of our dogs, a pig, or a rabbit visits a terminal every day of the week, according to the society’s website.

Footage filmed by the SFOWagBrigade shows members of the brigade, including Alex, a Flemish rabbit, and Ollie, a golden doodle, meeting travelers at the airport.

Speaking to Storyful, program manager Jennifer Kazarian, said the program has been a huge success and happy to be celebrating its 10th anniversary.