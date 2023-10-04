LOS ANGELES, C.A. (WNCT) — A fistfight broke out between a Los Angeles Chargers fan and a Las Vegas Raiders fan while the two NFL teams faced each other at the SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday night, October 1.

This footage by Ricardo Vargas was posted to X on Sunday and shows the moment the fight starts. The footage shows a man wearing a Chargers jersey and a man wearing a Raiders jersey arguing in the stands. The one in the Chargers jersey strikes the other man and knocks him down. The Chargers fan continues to throw punches until another spectator stops the fight, the footage shows.

Storyful was unable to confirm whether the Raiders fan was seriously injured or whether police or security were called.

The Chargers won the Sunday game 24 to 17.

Credit: Ricardo Vargas via Storyful