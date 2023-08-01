Firefighters worked to contain a four-alarm fire that broke out at a construction site in San Francisco, California, early Tuesday, August 1, authorities said.

Local media reported that the cause of the fire was under investigation. No injuries were reported, the San Francisco Fire Department said, and they asked people to avoid the area.

Footage captured by Jake Kerr shows the building under construction engulfed in flames and fire crews tending to the scene on Tuesday morning.

Credit: Jake Kerr via Storyful