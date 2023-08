An evacuation order was sent to locals in two villages on the Greek island of Chios on Sunday night, July 30, before responders later confirmed the fire would not pose a threat to inhabited areas.

The blaze was triggered by a vehicle fire, local news reported. The fire spread toward Diefcha and Katavasi, where locals were warned to evacuate.

This footage, recorded by the Greek news channel Astraparis, shows efforts to extinguish the wildfire overnight.

Credit: Astraparis.gr via Storyful