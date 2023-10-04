GLEN FALLS, N.Y. (WNCT) — Fire crews responding to a reported house fire in Glens Falls, New York, on Saturday, September 30, were surprised to find no actual fire, but an “amazing”, if slightly early, Halloween display instead.

Video shows the house the Glens Falls Fire Department was called out to for a “confirmed structure fire.”

“To our surprise this was an amazing Halloween decoration,” the fire department said. “This display will be up Friday and Saturday nights for the public’s entertainment until the end of [October].”

While some Facebook users applauded the creativity of the homeowner, one said it “might be a good idea to notify the fire department that you’re doing this so they know if they get a call for it.”

The fire department said the display was the product of “two LED lights, a box fan […] a silver sheet” and a fog machine.