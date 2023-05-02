Crews from the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority (AFMA) and the City of Buckeye Fire Department rescued a woman and her two children from a swarm of bees in Buckeye, Arizona, on Sunday, April 30.

“A mother and her two children were swarmed and attacked by bees while doing a family photo shoot in Buckeye Valley. The mother’s quick thinking saved the children from being stung. She put them in the car and subsequently took the brunt of the stings. She was transported to the hospital with over 75 stings but thankfully has recovered. The crews used foam to calm the bees and rescue the children from the car,” the AFMA said in a post on Facebook.

According to emergency dispatch audio released by the AFMA alongside the video, the mother of the woman called for help for her daughter and two grandchildren, saying her daughter was unable to get inside the vehicle with the two children.

“If you are attacked by bees getting inside to a safe place is key. Run in a straight line, cover your face, and get to shelter. Never get into water and do not fight the bees,” the AFMA said.

Credit: Arizona Fire & Medical Authority via Storyful