FORT WORTH, Texas (CBS News) — Moja the baby lion was seen prancing around his enclosure at the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas recently.

On Thursday (1/11), the zoo announced the cub was born on October 20 and was the first born there since 2015. The zoo added that the littlest lion has been behind the scenes practicing innate behaviors, including playing with his mom Saba’s tail and chewing on her back legs, to imitate predator-prey behaviors.