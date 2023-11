Snow showers hit parts of southern Vermont, on Wednesday, November 1, after the National Weather Service said snow accumulation could reach one to two inches in the most elevated areas of the region.

Weather officials said rain showers were also possible through Wednesday afternoon.

This video was filmed by Mayotte’s Tree Service, which said it shows the “first snow of the year” in Guilford, Vermont.

Credit: Mayotte’s Tree Service via Storyful