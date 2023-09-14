A spotless giraffe was discovered in the wild for the first time at a reserve in central Namibia, the Giraffe Conservation Fund (GCF) said on Monday, September 11.

A spotless giraffe, thought to be the world’s first, was born at Brights Zoo in Tennessee in July, the zoo announced. This discovery in Namibia represents the first spotless giraffe seen in the wild, the GCF said.

These images taken by Eckart Demasius show the spotless Angolan giraffe at the Mount Etjo Safari Lodge in Namibia.

Credit: Eckart Demasius & Giraffe Conservation Foundation (GCF) via Storyful