A fisherman had plenty of company – of the crocodile kind – as he cast his line from the edge of an “infamous” river crossing in Australia’s Northern Territory.

Videos taken by Jody Chisholm show her dad, identified by local media as Sean “Chizo” Chisholm, calmly fishing as crocodiles lurk at Cahills Crossing in Kakadu National Park.

Another clip shows an SUV needing to slow down to let a crocodile pass by as it drives over the crossing.

Chisholm and her dad run a father-daughter sightseeing business, Never Never Safari Tours, in the area.

Credit: Jody Chisholm/Never Never Safari Tours via Storyful