RARE HATCHING: Five baby Komodo dragons hatched at a zoo in Spain recently after being artificially incubated for over seven months. The zoo said the reptiles are lighter than a lemon and shorter than a shoebox, but they can grow to nearly 10 feet long and weigh up to 150 pounds. The zoo also added that the hatching marked the first time in a decade that the world’s largest lizards were successfully bred in the country.