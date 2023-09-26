A flamboyance of American flamingos was spotted on the Wisconsin side of Lake Michigan on September 22 – a rare sighting in the area, local media reported.

Jacci Haas said she filmed this video of the birds on South Beach in Port Washington.

Port Washington Police said the flamingos drew large crowds to the beach which “overwhelmed” parking access to the area.

On September 7, following reports of the birds in multiple states including Ohio and Kentucky, the American Birding Association said each hurricane season brought “the thrilling prospect of finding tropical and pelagic birds far north or well inland of their usual ranges.”

On September 1, the Florida branch of the National Audubon Society said flamingos were being spotted “for the first time in almost a century” following Hurricane Idalia.

Credit: Jacci Haas via Storyful