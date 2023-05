Flood warnings were extended in parts of Maine on Tuesday, May 2, as the National Weather Service (NWS) forecast storms and showers over the region.

The rain could coincide with river cresting, leading to flood concerns, the NWS warned.

Video shows the Kennebec River flooding affecting the town of Augusta on Tuesday morning. A flood warning was in effect for Augusta until May 4.

Credit: Keith P Luke, City of Augusta via Storyful