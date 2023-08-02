Rainwater filled a street in northern Utah on Wednesday, August 2, as flash flooding and severe thunderstorms threatened the state.

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts up to 70 mph and quarter-size hail were possible in the region until Wednesday afternoon, while flood warnings would remain in effect until Wednesday evening.

Footage posted by Twitter user @thetechdork shows a flooded street in West Valley City, a suburb of Salt Lake City, on Wednesday.

Credit: @thetechdork via Storyful