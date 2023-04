A family in Mascotte, Florida, was left stunned when a hail storm turned their backyard white on April 25.

Video filmed by Damaluna Davima shows a thick carpet of hail stones piling up in her backyard, as rain gushes through.

Davima films herself scooping up the hail stones in her hands.

The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for parts of Florida on April 25.

Credit: Damaluna Davima via Storyful