ORLANDO, F.L. (WNCT) — A police sergeant in Orlando, Florida, rang a bell to signify her final cancer treatment on Friday, March 17, according to officials.

Footage posted to Twitter by the Orlando Police shows the sergeant, identified as Natalie Bartimac, ringing the bell as a crowd cheers around her.

According to a post on the Orlando Police Twitter page, Bartimac was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2022 and never missed a day of work during her treatment.

Credit: Orlando Police via Storyful