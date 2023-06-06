Chilly temperatures and precipitation across Colorado’s foothills in Jefferson County caused fog to linger in the region late on Sunday, June 4.

This footage was captured by Twitter user @jcosrangerjason, who said it was filmed in Mount Falcon Park near Morrison, Colorado, on Sunday evening.

“This is one of the wettest springs I’ve ever seen here,” they told Storyful.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), it was the “third wettest” June 4 recorded for the area, while much of May was described as “extremely wild and wet,” according to an NWS report.

Credit: @jcosrangerjason via Storyful