Foot guards from the Household Division were seen passing through Waterloo station in London on Tuesday evening, May 2, ahead of the final overnight rehearsals for the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday.

Footage recorded by @dazzleandfizz shows the guardsmen in their characteristic bearskin hats and red tunics.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence said that 4,000 personnel from the British Army, Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and Household Cavalry participated in the nighttime rehearsal.

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be escorted by a ceremonial charge from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey and back on Saturday.

The coronation service was due to take place in Westminster Abbey at 11 am on May 6.

Credit: @dazzleandfizz via Storyful