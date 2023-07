SAN DIEGO, C.A. (WNCT) — Four capybara cubs were born at the San Diego Zoo in California, on Sunday, July 23.

The cubs were born to parents Rosalina and Bowie, and despite their young age, were already moving nimbly around their enclosure, the zoo said.

This footage shows the bright-eyed two-day-old cubs exploring their habitat on Tuesday.

Capybaras, the largest rodents on Earth, are native to South America.

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance via Storyful