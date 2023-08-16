ENGLAND (WNCT) — Fire crews used specialist equipment to rescue a fox who had gotten its head stuck in a small hole in Birmingham, England, on August 11.

Footage and images released by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) show the animal being freed from metal flooring in the Bordesley Green area.

The RSPCA said animal rescue officer Cara Gibbon called on the West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service after being unable to free the fox on arrival.

“I was becoming increasingly concerned for the fox and we needed to get her out as quickly as possible. We will always try and rescue animals ourselves but there are occasions where we need the fire and rescue service as they have specialist equipment to help in these situations,” she said in a press release. “It was a great rescue with a happy ending and it is exactly why I do this job.”

The fox had no injuries but was taken to a wildlife hospital for a checkup before being released back into the wild, the RSPCA said.