UKRAINE (WNCT) — A recently-freed Ukrainian man cried while eating an apple after a prisoner exchange on Wednesday, April 26, that allowed captured Ukrainians to return home.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said the Ukrainian government organized the prisoner swap of 44 Ukrainians who were captured while fighting in the country’s east.

Footage recorded Yulia Pryimak shows a line of men biting into apples after the successful exchange and one man cradling the apple in his hands with tears in his guys.

“I’ve been dreaming about it for a year…” the caption read, according to a machine translation.