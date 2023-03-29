STERLING, C.O. (WNCT) — Two dogs enjoyed heavy snowfall in Sterling, Colorado, on March 27, bounding through a park blanketed in white powder.

The two dogs were seen in Columbine Park, after the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter storm warning for Morgan, Logan, Washington and northeast Weld counties, warning of heavy snow with strong wind gusts up to 40 mph.

“Travel will be difficult due to blowing/drifting snow and reduced visibilities,” the NWS said.

Credit: Dakota McGee via Storyful