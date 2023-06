A large funnel cloud was seen near homes in Greenwood, Indiana, on Sunday, June 25, amid tornado warnings in the region.

Video shared by Erik Hopper shows debris flying in the vortex next to Indiana State Road 135.

Bargersville Fire Department said multiple structures were damaged by the event with no reported injuries. The fire department urged residents to stay away from the affected area.

Credit: @EHop_13 via Storyful