A Colorado resident captured a funnel cloud swirling in the northern part of the state on Wednesday, May 10, amid severe weather in the region.

This footage was posted to Instagram by Bret Tjomsland, who said he was located about “one mile west” of Akron on Wednesday evening when filming.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service issued multiple flash flood and severe storm warnings for parts of Colorado, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

Credit: Bret Tjomsland via Storyful