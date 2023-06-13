Authorities in British Columbia, Canada, expanded evacuation orders on Monday, June 12, as a large wildfire grew in the region.

This footage was filmed by Dan Hardt, who says he recorded it along the Alaska Highway, near the community of Wonowon, shows smoke from the Donnie Creek wildfire on Monday afternoon.

The fire burned 1,150,908 acres (1,798 sq miles) by Monday afternoon, fire officials said, and was “double the size” of metro Vancouver,” local media reported.

Credit: Dan Hardt via Storyful