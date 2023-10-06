A gas pipeline exploded in Jessieville, Arkansas, sparking a huge fire on October 4, authorities reported.

The Garland County Sheriff’s Office said the Garland County Communication Center received a call just before 5pm, with reports of a pipeline explosion along Highway 298.

People within a one mile radius were forced to evacuate and no injures were reported, emergency services said.

Jessieville High School’s district safe room was open for people to seek shelter, local media reported.

Footage posted to X by Arkansas State Police shows huge flames and smoke billowing into the sky.

Credit: Arkansas State Police via Storyful