Bakers in Rafah, Gaza, returned to using wood-burning ovens on October 19 due to an electricity shortage in the area, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Israeli officials ordered a “complete siege” on the region, cutting off food, fuel, and electricity in response to a major Hamas assault in southern Israel on October 7.

Wafa released a video they said showed civilians “forced … to return to wood-burning ovens” for baking bread and other food.

Credit: Wafa via Storyful