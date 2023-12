A group of men found an injured dog outside the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah and stopped to bandage up its leg on Tuesday, December 12, footage filmed by Palestinian journalist Yosef Basam shows.

In the video, one of the men can be seen taking off some gauze from his own injured foot to supplement the dog’s leg dressing.

Another man can then be seen returning with more bandages.

Credit: Yosef Basam via Storyful