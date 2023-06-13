Researchers at the University of Nottingham have used a “ghost driver” disguised as a car seat to fool pedestrians into thinking a car was driverless as part of a research project into autonomous vehicles.

Footage from the university shows clips from research undertaken in November and December 2022 by David R Large, senior research fellow with the Human Factors Research Group at the University of Nottingham; and Professor Gary Burnett, head of the Human Factors Research Group.

The team outfitted a car with visual displays called External Human-Machine Interfaces, or eHMIs. These displayed the car’s “intention”, researchers said, in the form of expressive eyes and a face, accompanied by short messages such as “I have seen you” or “I am giving way”.

More than 500 pedestrians interacted with the research car over several days, the university said.

In general, eHMI displays were found to be an important factor for people in deciding whether or not to cross the road in front of the “driverless” car, Burnett said.

“We were pleased to see that the external HMI was deemed to be an important factor by a substantial number of respondents when deciding whether or not to cross the road – an encouraging discovery for furthering this type of work,” he said.

The study also found that people continued to treat the encounter with the driverless car as a social interaction, despite knowing that there was not a person behind the wheel.

“An interesting additional discovery was that pedestrians continued to use hand gestures, for example thanking the car, despite most survey respondents believing the car was genuinely driverless – showing that there is still an expectation of some kind of social element in these types of interaction,” Large said

Credit: University of Nottingham via Storyful