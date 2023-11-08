Two young orphaned bears at the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) have been relishing a giant 467 lb pumpkin since its donation by a couple from Escondido.

The mammoth pumpkin was delivered by Kristen and Jason Bush, the society said, and the bears have been having fun playing with, sitting on, and munching it.

The cubs were found near their deceased mother in the San Bernardino National Forest, the society said, and would have been too young to survive on their own. It’s hoped they will eventually be released into the wild.

Credit: San Diego Humane Society via Storyful