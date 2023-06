FLAGLER BEACH, F.L. (WNCT) — A giant shelf cloud formed over the coast of northern Florida on Friday, June 9, as scattered thunderstorms threatened the area.

Footage captured by Greg Diesel Walck shows the cloud’s formation in Flagler Beach late Friday afternoon.

Gusty winds and pea-sized hail were possible in the area through early Friday evening, the National Weather Service said.

Credit: Greg Diesel Walck via Storyful